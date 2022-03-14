Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.01 on Monday. Allstar Health Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Allstar Health Brands (Get Rating)

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

