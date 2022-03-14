ALLY (ALY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.07 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $18,947.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00104832 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.