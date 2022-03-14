Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

