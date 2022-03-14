Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 47,614 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

