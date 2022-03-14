Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 42,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $415.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.43 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

