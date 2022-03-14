Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $135.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.