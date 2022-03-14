Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS opened at $103.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

