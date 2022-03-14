Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $323.87 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.29 and a 200 day moving average of $373.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

