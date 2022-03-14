Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $15.11 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $448.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.