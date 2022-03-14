Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after buying an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after buying an additional 215,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after buying an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $7,800,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $6,243,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $102.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

