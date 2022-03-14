Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $292.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.34 and its 200 day moving average is $389.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

