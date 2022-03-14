Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 109,553 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109,553 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $142.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

