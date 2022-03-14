Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

