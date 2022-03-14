Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,898 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

