Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 41,143 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 41,143 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 6,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

VZ opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

