Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $232.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.77 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

