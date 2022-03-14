Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 49.8% in February

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PINE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 136.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

