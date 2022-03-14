Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.94 ($46.67).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA ALO opened at €19.80 ($21.52) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.73 and a 200-day moving average of €30.61. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($40.62).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.