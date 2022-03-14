Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.94 ($46.67).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO opened at €19.80 ($21.52) on Monday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($40.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.61.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.