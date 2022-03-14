Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

ATUSF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. 59,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,831. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

