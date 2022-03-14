Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALS. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.17. 114,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.37. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$954.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

