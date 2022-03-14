Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

