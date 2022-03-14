Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading Down 0.9%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71). 35,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 37,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.36.

In other Altus Strategies news, insider Matthew Grainger sold 50,000 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,061.12). Also, insider Steven Poulton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,140 ($1,482.44).

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

