ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 4,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 543,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 580,779 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

