Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will report $139.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $144.30 million. Amarin reported sales of $142.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $560.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $637.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $555.84 million, with estimates ranging from $419.97 million to $708.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after buying an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 2,030,046 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 503,620 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

