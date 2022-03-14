Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 702 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMBA traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.06. 689,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

