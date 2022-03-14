Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells $134,649.90 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $134,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMBA traded down $3.39 on Monday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 689,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,800. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $84,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $55,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 306,894 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.