Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $60,191.46 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Day sold 890 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total value of $168,085.40.

Ambarella stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 689,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,800. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ambarella by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.