Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.46

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.46 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 13552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $897,889.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.