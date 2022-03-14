AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 5.6%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.67. Approximately 10,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 511,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

