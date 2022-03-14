Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $149.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

