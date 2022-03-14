América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AMOV opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

