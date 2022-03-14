American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $24,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.06. 1,502,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $919.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

