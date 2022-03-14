American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 128,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $170.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.