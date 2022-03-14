American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.14 Million

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will announce $360.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $312.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 843,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.