American International Group Inc. Acquires 24,845 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

NYSE COUR opened at $17.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.