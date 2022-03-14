American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Strategic Education by 299.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Strategic Education by 13.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

