American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.90. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $111.39.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.