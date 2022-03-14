American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,769 shares.The stock last traded at $188.96 and had previously closed at $188.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,727 shares of company stock worth $12,053,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

