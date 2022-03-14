American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,769 shares.The stock last traded at $188.96 and had previously closed at $188.95.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American National Group (ANAT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.