American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will report $157.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.62 million and the lowest is $156.90 million. American Public Education posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $625.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $626.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $655.70 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $656.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

APEI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

