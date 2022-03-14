American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.82% of American Public Education worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

APEI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

