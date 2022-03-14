American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 601,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 939,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. 140,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,900. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $103.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $31,828,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

