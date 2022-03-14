American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 102.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

AMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.93. 1,652,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,633. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 1-year low of $214.56 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

