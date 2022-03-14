Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.22

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 72015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

