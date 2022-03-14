Americold Realty Trust to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

