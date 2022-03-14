Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.85.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $271.87 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.18 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

