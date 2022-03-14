AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Raised by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $144.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

