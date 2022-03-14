AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Argus

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.86.

ABC opened at $144.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

