AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.4 days.

AMVMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

