Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.